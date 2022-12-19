The January 6 select committee is holding a public meeting Monday to release findings from its final report on its investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot and is expected to recommend criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department.

The committee, a nine-member panel of seven Democrats and two Never Trump Republicans, the latter of whom are finishing out the final days of their congressional terms, is also considering referring members of Congress to the Ethics Committee for allegedly failing to fully comply with the committee.

The meeting is expected to begin at 1:00 p.m.

