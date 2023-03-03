A Chinese military company that was linked to Hunter Biden’s investment firm is now assisting the Russian military in the war in Ukraine, according to a report.

BHR Partners investment firm, where Hunter Biden was a board member and 10% stakeholder, worked with AVIC Automotive, a subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), to purchase the Michigan-based Henniges Automotive in September 2015, according to the Washington Examiner.

As the Wall Street Journal reported on February 4, AVIC’s subsidiary, AVIC International Holding Corporation, in October shipped $1.2 million worth of parts for Russian Su035 jet fighters to sanctioned Russian defense giant Rostec’s subsidiary Kret.

The Biden administration in recent weeks has warned that China is contemplating military aid to Ukraine, making Hunter Biden’s connection to a Chinese military company providing assistance to Russia a potential political headache for the administration.

The Washington Examiner reported that at the time that Hunter Biden’s BHR teamed up with AVIC in 2015, it was known even then that AVIC was teaming up with Russian military companies that were sanctioned due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014 and annexation of Crimea.

BHR in September 2015 said it was delighted to announce the purchase of Henniges for $600 million in collaboration with AVIC, the report said.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, told the New York Times in November 2021 that Biden “no longer holds any interest, directly or indirectly, in either BHR or Skaneateles.” Skaneateles is an LLC owned by Hunter Biden that held his 10% ownership stake in BHR.

However, Chinese business records suggest that Skaneateles still holds 10% interest in BHR Partners. According to a 2021 annual report by BHR, as of June 2020, Skaneateles was listed as a shareholder with 10% stake.

In 2017, Joe Biden wrote a college recommendation letter for a child of Hunter’s Chinese business partner, Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR, as previously reported by Breitbart News. Biden and Li first reportedly met in 2013 when Hunter Biden flew to China with his father aboard Air Force Two.

