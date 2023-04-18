Banks subpoenaed by House Oversight Committee James Comer (R-KY) have complied with his probe into the Biden family’s shady business schemes, a source familiar with the investigation confirmed to Breitbart News.

On April 10, four banks and one individual were disclosed by Comer as subpoenaed. Those banks include Bank of America, Cathay Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and HSBC USA N.A. The four banks have since complied with Comer’s subpoenas and delivered the requested information to the committee for review.

The Kentucky congressman has pledged to follow the money to ascertain whether Joe Biden was compromised by his family’s influence peddling with foreign advisories.

“This information leads to more information that we are going to continue to request,” Comer told Fox Business on Monday. “There will be more subpoenas.”

Comer has not disclosed if he has or has not subpoenaed any of the Biden family members.

🚨NEW🚨 Financial records related to the Biden family were made available to @GOPoversight. We’ve now identified 6 additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from shady deals. This brings our total to 9. We will provide more details soon. @larry_kudlow pic.twitter.com/DhsnBfvyiv — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) April 17, 2023

“This is going to get to a point very soon where the mainstream media, as well as the [Attorney General] Merrick Garland, cannot continue to turn a blind eye to this. It’s strange. It’s illegal,” Comer said. “There’s no laws that allow family members to profit from a high-ranking government official to the tune of what this family has done.”

On Monday, Comer revealed a total of nine Biden family members may have profited from the family’s international business schemes, six more than previously disclosed.

“We’ve identified six additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from the Biden family’s businesses that we are investigating, bringing the total number of those involved or benefiting to nine,” Comer said in a statement.

Through the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports (SARs) held at the U.S. Treasury, Comer uncovered in March that a top Biden associate received a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company, CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie Biden, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

WATCH: White House Spox DODGES Question About Chinese Payments to Biden Family: “I’m Just Not Going to Even Respond”:

The White House / YouTube

Comer believes Biden family members received the $1.3 million in return for favors from President Joe Biden. “We believe the reason the family was receiving this money is because of favors that Joe Biden did as vice president and or as president,” Comer told Bloomberg in March.

Hunter has confirmed the $1.3 million China payout, while Joe Biden falsely denied it.

“That’s not true,” Joe Biden told reporters.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a ten percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.