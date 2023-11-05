Meet the Winner of Breitbart’s Second Installment of the Big Ole ‘Merica Sweepstakes

We are happy to announce that the winner of Breitbart’s second installment of our Big Ole ‘Merica Sweepstakes is none other than Miss Brigitte Kelly from the great state of Connecticut! (We say great state of Connecticut despite its habit of electing liberal politicians)

Brigitte loves her country, loves Breitbart, and most importantly…she loves to buy products made in America. So we are thrilled to award her with a lifetime membership and shopping spree at Mammoth Nation valued at $1,500.00.

We caught up with the lucky lady and she had this to say about winning and what the Breitbart community means to her:

On Winning:

“It feels great! I am very excited and ready to go on a shopping spree (it has been quite a while). It is all the more satisfying knowing Mammoth Nation has quality products made in the USA and that the companies there share my values. I am happy and grateful.”

On Reading Breitbart:

“I read Breibart because I trust Breibart. I know they’ll provide me the news truthfully and fully. I get more than just a “click-bait” headline, I get an understanding of the subject. Many times the stories covered by Breibart aren’t covered on other sites, regardless of their importance to the public.”

On the Breitbart Community:

“It’s nice to know that there are others who share the same concern for what’s going on in the country today. The mainstream media would like us to believe that we are alone in our views, but the Breibart community proves them wrong!”

