Top 10 Donald Trump MAGA Moments of 2023

There were plenty of MAGA moments during the third year of Joe Biden’s presidency, despite Democrats and Never Trumpers continually putting former President Donald Trump on defense.

Here are some of Trump’s top MAGA moments of 2023.

1. Mugshot

Trump released what is now perhaps the most famous mugshot in American history after his 13-count arraignment at the Fulton County Jail. Trump took it a step further as well, posting the mugshot on X, formally known as Twitter, for the first time since being banished then reinstated under Elon Musk.

The mugshot was an instant viral classic and remains the last thing his account has posted on X. His campaign reportedly raised $7.1 million in the immediate aftermath.

2. Dictator for a day

Trump triggered Democrats to sound the alarms after making a tongue-in-cheek remark during an interview with Sean Hannity, asserting that he would act as a dictator only for a single day if he makes it back to the White House. In other words, Trump was explaining that he would use executive authority to reverse a lot of Biden’s damage on his first day in office.

“I’m going to be — I’m going to be, you know, he keeps — we love those guy. He says, you’re not going to be a dictator, are you? I said, no, no, no, other than day one,” Trump explained.

“We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator,” Trump added.

Hannity: Now, just to be clear, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody, right? Trump: Except for day 1. After that, I'm not a dictator pic.twitter.com/jOFrA0MCDx — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 6, 2023

That was enough for Democrats to reignite their old warnings.

“Take him at his word,” twice failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned:

3. East Palestine

Trump put the Biden administration — namely, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — to shame during the train derailment crisis affecting the community of East Palestine. Trump visited the area and residents ahead of Biden and Buttigieg and delivered truckloads of bottled water.

He also bought food for the police department, fire department, and everyone who was in an East Palestine McDonald’s during his visit.

Buttigieg conveniently decided to visit the area the following day.

4. Transgender agenda

Trump took on the woke gender insanity pushed by the left, particularly on children, making a key campaign promise to end what he described as the “chemical, physical and emotional mutilation of our youth on day one” in office. He also vowed to sign an executive order “instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age.”

“I will declare that any hospital or healthcare provider that participates in the chemical or physical mutilation of minor youth will no longer meet federal health and safety standards for Medicaid and Medicare and will be terminated from the program immediately,” he added.

NEW VIDEO: President Trump's Plan to Protect Children from Left-Wing Gender Insanity pic.twitter.com/ibQkVUaA0C — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 31, 2023

5. RNC debates

Trump made the controversial decision to skip every single one of the Republican National Convention (RNC) debates.

RELATED VIDEO: Exclusive — Trump: “Sort of Foolish” to Do 1st GOP Debate with Lead Since Fox News “Hostile Network”:

He participated in counterprogramming for the first debate, debuting his one-on-one interview with Tucker Carlson. It reportedly hit 90 million views in the three hours following the video’s drop.

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

For the second debate, Trump opted to meet with striking autoworkers in Michigan. According to reports, that debate saw viewership drop by more than 25 percent. And while the four RNC-sanctioned debates are over, Trump still leads all of his competitors by double digits, without participating in a single debate.

6. Striking autoworkers

Trump showed he is on the side of the American worker, meeting with striking auto workers — including members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) — in Michigan in September, warning them that President Biden is “selling you out to China” as well as “environmental extremists and the radical left” with electric vehicle (EV) mandates.

“A vote for crooked Joe means the future of the auto industry will be made in China; that’s what it’s going to be. My pledge to every automaker is this: a vote for President Trump means the future of the automobile will be made in America,” Trump said as the crowd shouted, “USA!”

7. Supporters pray

Trump made an unexpected stop at Café Versailles in Miami following his arraignment in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida over the summer, where Cuban American supporters sang “Happy Birthday” and prayed over the former president.

President Trump visits Cafe Versailles and is greeted by supporters and the Hispanic community as they prayed with him. They all know this is a witch-hunt! pic.twitter.com/PzNTYCwCoT — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) June 13, 2023

8. Cognitive test

While the mental faculties and age of Biden have been under scrutiny, Trump went on offense, releasing a clean bill of health from his personal physician around Biden’s 81st birthday. The letter described Trump’s overall health as “excellent” and his cognitive test results as “exceptional.” He has since challenged Biden to take a cognitive test as well.

9. Grandparents Day

A video of Trump visiting his granddaughter, Carolina, at school went viral as she showed her famous grandpa her desk during Grandparents Day.

Lara Trump shared the video, which many described as “precious.”

When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school #GrandparentsDay pic.twitter.com/BYS5xJod2c — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 15, 2023

President Trump visits his granddaughter’s school for Grandparents Day. pic.twitter.com/eUhDSVZuRS — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 15, 2023

10. “We will adopt him”

Trump joked with an attendee at his recent rally in Iowa, asking him if he was from the Hawkeye State. To his surprise, the man said he was from Australia.

“Oh, he’s from Australia. Well, we’ll adopt him,” Trump joked.

