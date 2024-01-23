Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s Hollywood lawyer, verified to House investigators last week that he purchased Hunter’s ten percent stake in the Chinese state-backed investment fund BHR Partners, confirming Breitbart News’s exclusive in April, as initially revealed by non-for-profit Marco Polo.

Morris’s ownership of the stake raises questions about his intent for the acquisition, as related to his ongoing personal and business relationship with the first family, along with the business partnership he now has with a Chinese Community Party-linked fund.

Morris acknowledged he bought Hunter’s stake only after pressure increased on Hunter to divest from the entity due to a conflict of interest upon President Joe Biden assuming the White House.

BHR Partners, an entity controlled by the Bank of China, has about $3 billion currently invested around the world, according to its website.

Morris stated he purchased the company because it was a “good business investment,” a transcript obtained by Breitbart News shows. Morris only admitted to the acquisition after asserting the reason for purchasing the company was covered by the attorney-client privilege.

Morris performed due diligence on the entity holding the ten percent stake in BHR Partners, named “Skaneateles LLC,” he claimed, saying he knew the price Hunter initially paid for the stake. “I saw, and I still see upside,” he told investigators about the alleged investment.

It is unknown how much money Morris paid Hunter for the ten percent stake or if any money exchanged hands in the deal. “I did the transaction because, you know, I evaluated it as a businessman, and I thought it was something that could be a very successful investment,” he said.

The Bank of China, a state-owned bank, controls BHR Partners. The fund claims it maintains 22 billion Chinese Yuan (RMB) in various portfolio companies, translating to more than three billion USD. It reports investments in Didi Chuxing, a Chinese technology group; CATL, a lithium-ion manufacturer; Megvii, a deep-learning software developer; and Insilico Medicine, a biotechnology company.

Morris is a businessman. He runs a successful law firm — launched in 1996 — representing A-list celebrities, such as Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Scarlett Johansson. He also wrote and produced documentaries and helped negotiate a South Park deal for $900 million.

Roughly one week after meeting in 2019, Morris paid Hunter’s IRS debts and reportedly lent him a total of $4.9 million for housing, car payments, and legal fees. Repayment of the debt is due after the 2024 election, Morris told investigators last week, a timetable raised as a concern by Republicans who fear Joe Biden’s possible reelection might change the terms of their business agreements.

“My only goal was and is to help my friend and client,” Morris told investigators. “In this country, there is no prohibition against helping a friend in need with no ulterior motive.”

Another curious angle to the Biden family’s BHR Partners deal is that Devon Archer, Hunter’s best friend in business, was a large part of structuring the initial transaction, emails obtained by Breitbart News from Marco Polo show.

Breitbart News exclusively reported in August that Devon Archer’s wife owns another ten percent stake in BHR Partners. Devon Archer conveyed the stake to his wife in 2017 after he found himself in legal trouble in a separate scandal. Krista Archer manages the stake, though she falsely claimed she had no involvement. Devon Archer appears not to have told investigators about his family’s stake in BHR Partners during his interview with investigators in 2023.

In 2022, House investigators launched a probe into the Biden family. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.