Nolte: 57% of Voters Say Joe Biden’s Mental Decline Is Real

A clear majority of 57 percent of voters have not been fooled by the media propaganda and accurately believe His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s mental decline is real.

It gets better….

Sixty percent also believe the corporate media are helping to cover up President Sunset’s mental decline.

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,080 likely voters between May 28-30 and asked a very straightforward question: “Do you feel like, over time, [His Fraudulency] Joe Biden is getting less and less mentally sharp?”

While 57 percent accurately said yes, only 34 percent disagreed.

Get this…

A plurality to 49 percent of black voters believe Hunter’s dad’s mental decline is real, while only 35 percent disagree. A majority of 51 percent of Hispanics say Hunter’s dad is losing it, while only 18 percent disagreed. Even 33 percent of Democrats agree that their guy is sunsetting, while only a slim majority of 62 percent disagree (or are lying).

The numbers of those who believe (accurately) that the media are covering up Biden’s mental decline is striking….

While 60 percent accurately believe the media are covering up Slow Joe’s mental descent (46 percent say “very likely,” 14 percent say “somewhat likely”), only 25 percent disagree.

Yes, voters are finally on to the corporate media’s lies, bias, and corruption.

It gets better…

A majority of 55 percent of black voters say the media are covering up Biden’s mental decline (only 37 percent disagree), as do a majority of 61 percent of Hispanic voters (only 33 percent disagree).

You see, when I talk about the death of the corporate media, this is what I mean. The corporate media will always be with us because the fascist left will never allow these propaganda outlets to die entirely. In some form, there will always be a CNN, New York Times, NPR, and Washington Post. There is no ridding ourselves of these parasitic liars. The “death” is the death of their ability to fool the public. The “death” is the death of their influence.

After nearly a decade of this…

…who believes them anymore? Who would believe them anymore? Only an idiot.

Here’s where the corporate media’s credibility stands right now…

Hypothetical: The corporate media uncover smoking gun evidence that Joe Biden only became president through cheating. What I mean is this: the corporate media are 100 percent convinced through irrefutable evidence that the only reason Biden won was due to vote fraud, which means Donald Trump was the true winner of the 2020 election.

Most Americans now know that in that hypothetical, the corporate media would still lie to us and tell us there was no fraud. Further, the media would still demand that those who say differently are censored and blacklisted.

The corporate media’s subtle bias of the past was much more effective in manipulating public opinion. But then New Media came along to challenge them, and the old media had a choice: report the truth or come out of the closet as a shameless, full-blown propaganda arm of the far-left wing of the Democrat party. They chose the latter, and we should all be grateful for that because it was an act of credibility suicide.

