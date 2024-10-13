Speaker Johnson: Kamala Harris Is ‘Desperate Because She’s Sinking in the Polls’

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris was “desperate” because she was “sinking in the polls.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Should Donald Trump release his medical records, Mr. Speaker?”

Johnson said, “He has. He issued the records of his physicians. Kamala Harris issued her medical records as a diversion because she’s desperate because she’s sinking in the polls. Donald Trump’s health is on display. Everyone in America can see it. The man works nonstop. He never quits and probably sleeps four hours a night. He doesn’t require as much sleep as the average person, and he’s an unusual figure. This is what we need. We are in a dangerous moment since World War II. You have to have strength and a steady hand and a commander in chief that our allies respect and our enemies fear. They do not fear Kamala Harris. They do fear Donald Trump.”

Welker said, “Just to be clear, he hasn’t released his medical records and he released two letters.”

Johnson said, “It’s unnecessary.”

He added, “The American people don’t care about the cholesterol level of Donald Trump. They care about the cost of living and the fact they cannot pay for groceries because Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s policies have put them in that situation. The medical records are irrelevant.”

