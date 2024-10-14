Tim Walz Attacks Men: ‘This Is Not Damn WWE Type Stuff’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) attacked men while speaking to supporters, making it clear that he refuses to believe the narrative that men prefer former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance over Vice President Kamala Harris and himself.

Walz said he was speaking “especially to the guys,” making it clear that he “refuses to admit” that it is real that men are leaning toward the right because, he stated, “I know that we [men] care deeply.”

“I know these issues matter to you. I know they matter to all of us. We need to get especially young men out there to vote,” he said. “This is not damn WWE type stuff.”

He continued, demonizing Trump and the right, asserting that the rhetoric “hurts people,” and he later added, “I guarantee I can shoot better pheasants than them”:

It should be noted regarding his last comment that a video has recently gone viral showing Walz — a self-proclaimed hunter — struggling to load a shotgun:

Walz’s remark coincides with the release of strange “beta bait” video from the group Vote Save America attempting to make Harris appeal to male voters.

As Breitbart News reported:

Vote Save America describes itself as an organization whose mission is to “mobilize people from all walks of life into meaningful action on legislation, issues, and elections to advance progressive ideals, candidates, and causes committed to creating a just world.” It should be noted that this organization was born out of Crooked Media, home of Pod Save America, run by former staffers of former President Barack Obama — namely, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor. However, this is not a direct project of Crooked Media. Vote Save America shared this video — directed by Jacob Reed, who formally worked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — as an apparent attempt to attract male voters.

It features men touting their “manliness,” closing by declaring that they are “sick of so-called men domineering, belittling, and controlling women, just so they can feel more powerful”:

WATCH: