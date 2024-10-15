Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) revealed that the former owner who had tied a dog to a pole ahead of Hurricane Milton, would be charged with “animal cruelty.”

During a press conference on Tuesday, DeSantis spoke about a dog that had been tied to a pole on I-75, which Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officers had rescued. DeSantis revealed that Florida State Attorney Susan Lopez would be seeking “animal cruelty charges” against the former owner.

The former owner, Giovanny Aldama Garcia, is facing a charge of “aggravated animal cruelty, which is a third-degree felony,” after he tied his dog “Jumbo” to a pole as he reportedly made “his way to Georgia,” according to Fox59. Garcia could face “up to five years in prison” if convicted.

Garcia reportedly admitted to police that he left his dog because he “couldn’t find anyone to pick the dog up,” according to the outlet.

“We said at the time, you don’t just tie up a dog and have them out there for a storm,” DeSantis said. “Totally unacceptable and we’re going to hold you accountable. Well, I’m proud to announce that the authorities have identified the dog’s former owners, and State Attorney Suzy Lopez is now pursuing animal cruelty charges against the individual. We said you’d be held accountable, and you will be held accountable.”

DeSantis added that the former owner had decided “that it would somehow be a good thing to take his dog and chain it to a post on the interstate,” ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall.

“We have Florida Highway Patrol with us here today, that saw that dog in distress,” DeSantis added, noting that the “dog was very rattled from that experience.”

The dog was rescued by FHP officers, DeSantis explained, adding that the dog was “now in Tallahassee” and would be “renamed Trooper.”

In a video posted to X on October 9 by FHP Tampa, an officer approaches a white dog with a black spot on his ear that was tied to a pole with its legs completely submerged in water.

As the officer approaches, the dog attempts to back up.

“It’s okay, buddy,” the officer says. “It’s okay. It’s okay. It’s okay. It’s okay.”

As the officer continues to approach and attempt to reassure the dog, the dog can be heard growling and barking. “It’s okay. I don’t blame you. I don’t blame you, it’s okay, buddy. It’s okay.”

“FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning,” FHP Tampa wrote in their post. “Do NOT do this to your pets please.”