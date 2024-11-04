AXIOS — ‘The No Comment Candidate: Harris Strategy Clouds How She’d Govern’

Axios’ Alex Thompson framed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday as the “no comment” candidate she “doesn’t want voters to know.”

Harris has refused to detail her policy positions on many important issues. This lack of answers appears to be a strategy to avoid irritating the radical left while trying to remain ambiguous in order to attract moderates.

The latest example of Harris refusing to answer questions came Sunday when a reporter asked her about a California ballot measure on crime.

“How did you vote on Prop 36?” a reporter in Detroit asked Harris.

“So, I have — my ballot is on its way to California and I’m gonna trust the system that it will arrive there and I am not gonna talk about the vote on that because, honestly, it’s the Sunday before the election and I don’t intend to create an endorsement one way or another around it,” she replied:

Axios’ Thompson gave his take on why Harris often refuses to answer questions with specifics:

One thing is clear about Vice President Harris’ intent to stick to her old liberal views or govern with new centrist thinking: She doesn’t want voters to know. This makes her actual governing plans a mystery even to many Democrats — given her past liberal record and current promise to govern from the middle. But if she loses, she and her team will be blamed for leaving voters foggy about her true views and self. And President Biden will be blamed for backing a candidate with such a liberal track record.