Megyn Kelly: Donald Trump ‘Will Be a Protector of Women’

Megyn Kelly spoke about how former President Donald Trump would “be a protector of women,” adding that he would “keep the boys” out of women’s sports.

During Trump’s rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kelly spoke about how “boys should not” be allowed in girl’s bathrooms, locker rooms, or sports. Kelly spoke about Payton McNabb, a high school student who was severely injured “by a boy claiming to be a transgender girl,” who hit a volleyball in her face.

“The boys should not be in the girl’s sports. The boys should not be in the girl’s bathrooms. The boys should not be in the girl’s locker rooms,” Kelly told the crowd. “Payton McNabb, North Carolina sophomore in high school — slammed so hard in the face by a volleyball, hit at her by a boy pretending to be a girl. She suffered traumatic brain injury and permanent paralysis. Kamala Harris looks at her and says, ‘Be kind, suck it up.'”

“Why do our girls have to face brain damage in order to be kind to boys who want to invade their sports?” Kelly added.

Kelly added that Trump was “mocked” for stating that “he would be a protector of women.”

“He will be a protector of women, and it’s why I’m voting for him. He will close the border, he will keep the boys out of girl’s sports and where they don’t belong,” Kelly continued. “And, you know what else? One more thing, he will look out for our boys, too. Our forgotten boys, and our forgotten men.”

Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton previously reported that during a town hall event, Trump was asked how he plans to address the issue of biological men competing in women’s sports. Trump responded by saying his administration was “not going to let it happen,” and he referenced several news stories of athletes being injured by transgender athletes:

“It’s such an easy question, and everybody in the room — you know that answer. We’re not going to let it happen,” Trump replied. Trump then referenced a recent news story about a women’s college volleyball team in Nevada that decided not to play against another team that had a transgender player — meaning a man who pretends to be a woman — and noted how other female athletes have even been injured playing against men identifying as women. “I mean, they’ve been really hurt badly, women playing men,” Trump noted. “…. We aboslutely stop it. You can’t have it. It’s a man playing in the game.”

Trump has criticized the idea of having men compete in women’s sports, stating that it is “so far out.”

While Trump has been against boys playing in girl’s sports, the Biden-Harris administration has been described as being pro-transgender and has been in favor of “promoting transgender sex-reassignment surgeries and hormone treatments” for minors.

The administration also shielded transgender athletes behind its rewrite of the Title IX rules.