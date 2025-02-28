Nolte: Zelensky Threw His Country Under the Bus to Audition for MSNBC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Oval Office appearance was, without question, the biggest public self-immolation by a country’s leader in world history.

First, Zelensky arrives at the White House dressed like a tiny Ninja. Then, in front of the American media in the Oval Office with President Trump and Vice President Vance sitting right there, he challenges Vance to explain how diplomacy would be possible today when when American diplomacy failed under former President Obama in 2014.

“What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you speaking about?” the Tiny Ninja sarcastically asked like a wiseass. “What do you mean?”

My mouth literally swung open. First off, when you are in a public forum, you do not address the Vice President by his first name, especially after you show up without a tie. Secondly, you don’t disrespect the President and Vice President with your stupid talking points. That’s true whether you are in public or private.

Here’s a guy who is only able to hang on to his country because of ongoing American generosity to the tune of hundreds of billions in cash and weaponry, and there he is talking down to our Vice President and asking him hostile questions while insulting American diplomacy as feckless.

To his great credit, Vance roared back with… “I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country.” And then Vance laid the pipsqueak out:

Mr. President, with respect I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media. Right now you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the President for trying to bring an end to this conflict.

Incredibly, Zelensky only got worse from there.

Two thoughts went through my head. The first was Jim Acosta, and the second was dictator.

I’ll address dictator first… There is no way in hell Zelensky would’ve thrown his entire country under the bus like that if he had not outlawed Ukraine’s 11 or so rival political parties and canceled elections by declaring martial law. Only a Fidel Castro or Leonid Brezhnev can behave so arrogantly when so much is on the line.

Imagine you are a Ukrainian watching the leader of your country act like an entitled trust fund baby, knowing that without American help, Putin will overrun your country. You can’t screw your own people like that unless you are dictator-for-life.

The Jim Acosta thought came from how much Zelensky’s deliberately rude, unprofessional, and belligerent behavior reminded me of all those fake journalists who treated Trump the exact same way during his first term in the hopes it would land them a cable news anchoring gig.

Basically, Zelensky shit all over the very people who are keeping him and his country alive in order to what exactly…? Receive applause from the regime media?

Barack Obama and Joe Biden treated Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu like he was some sort of virus, but never once did you see Netanyahu appear to be anything but grateful and respectful.

I am on record backing Ukraine and Zelensky. Nothing would’ve made me happier than to see Putin humiliated back to his borders. But enough is enough. Ukraine cannot win the war. We can’t afford to fund this war any longer. People on both sides are dying with no end in sight. Ukraine war supporters have still not answered my questions from last week, and now I have one more: Why should we support an unstable, unprofessional, reckless, narcissistic, ungrateful maniac who has no intention of ending the war? He obviously wants a forever war or to lose his country entirely.

He surely doesn’t want peace.

God bless Trump and Vance. They were absolutely magnificent.

