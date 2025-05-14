Nolte: Regime Media Forced to Admit Tariffs ‘Have Little Impact on Prices’

The anti-science freak-out predicting President Donald Trump’s tariffs would explode consumer prices has now been debunked as yet another legacy media hoax.

The far-left Politico grudgingly admits: “Trump tariffs have little impact on prices so far, defying grim forecasts,” reads the headline. “Inflation climbed at the slowest pace since early 2021 in April, surprising economists who anticipated tariff-related increases,” reads the sub-headline.

Notice how the propagandists at Politico lay the blame on “economists” for getting this wrong. But when the media cherry-pick the economists and experts to quote, the media are equally guilty. We all know how this game is played.

Here are some previous Politico headlines (I don’t link fake news):

Consumer expectations crater to three-decade low amid Trump tariff chaos

Yellen on Trump’s tariffs-taxes idea: It would ‘make life unaffordable’

This Economic Paradox Nearly Took Down Three Presidents. Is Donald Trump Next?

‘How Ugly Is This Going to Be?’

‘We just haven’t seen anything like this’: Farmers brace for Trump’s trade war

‘There are no guarantees’: Scott Bessent won’t rule out a recession

Trump’s second-term honeymoon might be over

‘The opposite of what Americans voted for’: Market turmoil causes Trump backlash

Trump’s tariffs come for fast fashion, and the blowback could be fierce.

I’m a Conservative Economist. Here Are 6 Reasons Trump’s Plans Won’t Work.

Going through page after freaken page after ever-loving page of Politico predicting Tariffmageddon, I found only one tiny story pushing back, a squeak of a story headlined: “Howard Lutnick rejects concerns about price increases.” Lutnick is Trump’s current Secretary of Commerce.

So, Politico’s Tariffmageddon approach got it 100 percent wrong, while that lonely squeak got it 100 percent correct.

And it was the same hysteria throughout all of the corporate media and among the limp-wristed Republicans (whom Trump dubbed “Panicans”) as they chicken-littled and cried-wolf and whatever metaphor you want to come up to label fools and liars.

So no one accuses me of 20/20 hindsight, this is what I wrote all the way back on April 3…

These tariffs are “quite a gambit on Trump’s part…. He’s counting on America’s giant economy to weather the storm better than smaller economies like Canada, Mexico, and those in Europe…. To those who claim tariffs will destroy our economy, he asks, Why haven’t high tariffs destroyed the economies of the countries that have had them for decades?”

“Trump doesn’t want tariffs,” I added. He’s “using tariffs to 1) get these other countries to drop their tariffs and/or 2) motivate American companies to move back to the United States and hire Americans.”

Basically, on Liberation Day the president unplugged the American economy and then plugged it back in. He’s rebooting our economy at the expense of Wall Street to benefit a decimated working class. I’m not rich. I feel price hikes. A good portion of my unimpressive retirement savings is in the stock market. I have real skin in this game, but our economy needs a reboot and this one makes sense to me.

Like most people, I have no economic degree or background. I’m just an average guy with an average IQ and an average bullshit detector. But I knew enough to invest a little into the recent stock market drop created by all this anti-science and partisan-driven panic. As of today, that has paid off nicely, thankyouverymuch. Dumb people bought the panic. Smart people bought the dip.

It’s never going to end, is it?

What I mean is, the sugar highs the fake media get from predicting some form of Armageddon no matter what Trump does. The legacy media have become junkies more than willing to serially debase themselves to enjoy that high. No matter how many times the media are caught soliciting old men in a bus station bathroom, they keep debasing themselves for that temporary high.

The walls are really closing in this time, y’all.

An updated list:

And now that Trump is actually putting together trade deals with countries like the UK and China, we could be looking at another Golden Age.

Let me tell you, nothing would disappoint the fake media more than a Trump-created era of true peace and prosperity.

