President Donald Trump’s United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has initiated deportation proceedings against more than 26,000 migrants, many of whom arrived in the United States under former President Joe Biden, in fewer than four months.

USCIS officials announced that since February 28, when the agency issued new guidance regarding Notices to Appear (NTAs), the agency has started deportation proceedings against about 26,700 migrants who have no legal basis to be in the United States.

NTAs are charging documents that instruct a migrant to appear before a federal immigration judge in deportation proceedings. The Trump administration’s new guidance has led to about 1,840 NTAs issued per week.

WATCH — We’re Back! Trump Reverses Four Years of Biden Growing Jobs for Foreigners over Americans:

Compared to the Biden administration, USCIS has overseen a more than 2,800 percent increase in fraud-related NTAs issued monthly, including about 500 asylum-related NTAs per week and about 100 NTAs related to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) per week.

“This update has helped USCIS enforce existing immigration laws by once again issuing NTAs to removable aliens in the United States,” USCIS Spokesman Matthew Tragesser said in a statement.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, we have returned to commonsense NTA policies and, since February 2025, have issued tens of thousands of NTAs to restore integrity and ensure the security of our nation’s immigration system,” Tragesser said.

The ramp-up of NTAs issued to migrants comes as Trump has worked to wind down mass migration programs either started or hugely expanded under Biden such as TPS.

The administration has ended TPS for Afghan migrants as well as for more than 300,000 Venezuelans.

In addition, and most significantly, the administration has started terminating parole for hundreds of thousands of migrants released into the U.S. interior under Biden via his parole pipeline scheme.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.