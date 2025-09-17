Trump Jr: Getting Fired for Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Death Is ‘Consequence Culture’

Donald Trump Jr. argued that people who have been fired for celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk are not losing their jobs to “cancel culture,” but to “consequence culture.”

Film producer and author Mike Cernovich highlighted the cognitive dissonance of left-wingers who are complaining about being “cancelled” for their posts on Kirk in the wake of his death, despite calling for conservatives to be cancelled in 2020 over their opinions on George Floyd:

“When we were losing our jobs for not kneeling for George Floyd, cancel culture was not a big deal,” he wrote on X. “Now suddenly – gasp! – can you believe it, people are losing jobs for celebrating murder.”

President Donald Trump’s son quoted Cernovich’s post, adding, “They’re not losing their jobs to cancel culture, they’re losing them to Consequence Culture.”

“Consequences and accountability are something Democrats haven’t had to face in a long time,” he added.

The younger Trump’s Wednesday evening post came as ABC, Disney, and broadcast affiliate Nexstar announced that they are pulling late-night host Jimmy Kimmel from their stations after he claimed that the president and his supporters are somehow “desperately trying to characterize the kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

He also attacked the president for mourning Kirk, like “how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish,” Breitbart News reported.

“Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets,” the broadcast company stated.

Despite Kimmel’s claims that 22-year-old alleged gunman Tyler Robinson may have been part of the “MAGA gang,” the accused assassin left behind a message for his reported transgender roommate and partner, in which he allegedly admitted to shooting the Turning Point USA founder and said, “I had enough of his hatred.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.