Watch Live: House Hearing on the Cost of High Crime on Small Businesses

The House Committee on Small Business holds a hearing examining the cost of high crime on small businesses in America on Tuesday, December 2.

President Donald Trump has made restoring law and order a major focus in his second administration, federalizing police in Washington, DC, as well as deploying National Guard troops to the capital and other high-crime cities.

Two National Guard members were shot last Wednesday in D.C. by an Afghan national let into the country by former President Joe Biden’s administration.