Watch Live: House Hearing on the Cost of High Crime on Small Businesses

The House Committee on Small Business holds a hearing examining the cost of high crime on small businesses in America on Tuesday, December 2.
President Donald Trump has made restoring law and order a major focus in his second administration, federalizing police in Washington, DC, as well as deploying National Guard troops to the capital and other high-crime cities.
Two National Guard members were shot last Wednesday in D.C. by an Afghan national let into the country by former President Joe Biden’s administration.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.