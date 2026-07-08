Iowa Democrat U.S. Senate candidate and current state Rep. Josh Turek collected over $20,000 in per diem payments while skipping votes regarding rural health and medical licensing and education, among others.

Turek, who is a four-time Paralympian wheelchair basketball player and two-time gold medalist, missed “261 of the chamber’s votes” between January 12 and May 3, Fox News reported.

Between March 25-March 31, Turek, who is looking to fill United States Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) seat, missed “a set of 12 votes,” including a vote regarding a “rural health and medical licensing bill.” During this time, Turek received roughly $43,000 in donations from Californians, Fox reported.

Between February 17-March 23, Turek missed 16 votes, which included “consideration of an educational standards bill.” During this time, Turek raised $36,500 in donations from supporters in Washington, DC, according to the outlet.

“From January 12, 2026, through May 3, he missed 261 of the chamber’s votes, accounting for nearly 60% of his votes,” according to the outlet.

While being absent for votes and receiving donations for his campaign at the same time, Turek was reported to be “maxing out the daily $201 tax-free per diem that Iowa offers its legislators to cover costs of the job.”

The chief clerk of the House of Representatives confirmed that the total per diem amount Turek collected “reached $20,100.”

In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for Turek’s campaign pointed out that Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) — the Republican nominee in Iowa’s Senate race to fill Ernst’s seat, “skipped votes on the annual defense funding bill to attend a ritzy D.C. fundraiser.”

“Meanwhile, Josh Turek is ranked one of Iowa’s most bipartisan and effective lawmakers and has regularly worked with Republicans to cut taxes for Iowa families and keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” the spokesperson added.

Breitbart News noted a recent report from the Washington Free Beacon that found that Turek had “voted against three bills” restricting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies between April 2024-May 2025.

One of the bills he opposed was HF 269 in March 2025, which “would have prohibited public colleges and universities from requiring students to complete courses related to” DEI “or critical race theory as a condition of graduation.”