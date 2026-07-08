Nolte: Graham Platner Would Be Crazy to Quit Now

If Graham Platner does not withdraw by July 13, he cannot be replaced. He stays on the ballot.

This is why Democrat Party elites are frantic and aggressively pressuring him to withdraw — including with the threat of more scandals to come.

Yes, after accepting, excusing, and ignoring a Nazi tattoo, a credible assault allegation, an active extramarital account on a site used by child predators, bragging about a porta-potty fetish, wishing a Purple Heart hero dead, and a countless number of racist and sexist social media postings, Democrats have finally had enough of their U.S. Senate nominee Graham Platner.

Why?

Well, it’s certainly not this latest rape accusation.

No, it’s the polling that shows him losing his lead and outright losing to Republican incumbent Susan Collins.

If Bill Clinton and Ted Kennedy proved anything, it’s that as long as you’re a Democrat who wins elections… Hey, what’s a little rape and murder?

So I ask you: Other than the fact that he doesn’t appear to be the kind of guy who accepts “no” for an answer, why should Platner withdraw? What’s in it for him? Nothing is in it for him other than things getting even worse than they are now for Mr. Nazi Tattoo.

Think about it… It’s all downside…

Withdrawing will make him look guilty of the rape allegation. That means he will have no future other than one of disgrace. It’s not like the Party will promise their support in a future political race if he withdraws from this one. It’s not like the Party can promise him a government job. If he withdraws, he will be forever excommunicated with no future of any kind other than becoming a national punchline and cautionary tale.

Ah, but if he remains in the race, there’s only upside.

First off, he could win the race. But even if he doesn’t, he’ll go down swinging instead of in disgrace. What’s more, American memories are short. A dynamic campaign could make people forget the scandals and allow him to build on whatever new reputation he forges.

If Platner thinks withdrawing will generate some kind of gratitude from Democrat elites, he’s a sucker.

Platner owes the Democrat Party nothing and holds all the cards. He won the nomination. The nomination was awarded to him by the people of Maine. And if he remains in the race and the opinion polls begin to show a close race, the campaign donations and Party support will return. Democrats and the media have no moral values other than political power, so he could still turn this whole thing around with a historical comeback narrative.

Besides, the People elected him. He won 70 percent of the vote from people who knew the scandals. He owes it to those People to stay in the race. If he withdraws, democracy dies with his withdrawal because the People will have no say in his replacement. That decision will get handed off to unnamed and unelected Democrat Party elites.

Does Graham Platner really want to return to an anonymous life of sexting and not being an oyster farmer?