Six People Charged for Violent South Carolina Fourth of July Party

Six people have been charged for their alleged participation in a violent Fourth of July block party in North Charleston, South Carolina, that erupted into gunfire and assault on police officers.

The violent incident involved a machine gun and a spear, resulting in charges against six people, including two adults and four juveniles.

“The juveniles face charges ranging from third-degree assault by mob, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, resisting arrest, possession of a machine gun and breach of peace,” noted Fox News.

“Authorities also arrested 19-year-old Giovanni Mekhi Sincere Campbell, of North Charleston, who is charged with possession of a machine gun, and 18-year-old Sa’Mya Adriana Collette Weaver, who is charged with breach of peace and assault on a police officer while resisting arrest,” it added.

Identities of the juveniles have not been released in accordance with the law.

Around 8:30 p.m. on July 4, police arrived at a city-permitted neighborhood block party after hearing reports that people were firing fireworks at passing vehicles. They later learned that people were discharging firearms. While police tried to disperse the event to avoid de-escalation, multiple fights broke out, and gunshots were fired. Multiple firearms were recovered, including a machine gun along with a makeshift spear.

“Police said multiple officers were assaulted during the incident, with two female officers suffering minor injuries. Following the incident, the department said, ‘Attacks on law enforcement are unacceptable and those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,'” noted Fox News.