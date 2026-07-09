Nolte: Democrats and Media Can’t Trump-Away Accepting a Nazi Tattoo

The talking points went out yesterday, and Democrats and their corporate media allies are hoping to regain the moral high ground with this nonsense: We dumped Graham Platner over a rape allegation. Trump was accused of rape, and Republicans still stand by him. So there, Trumptards!

Nice try, ladies — and by “ladies,” I, of course, include those at The Bulwark and Pod Save America born biological males.

Here are some examples of this desperate and sweaty attempt to change the subject:

No, no, no, no, no…

First, I’ll address the rape allegations…

No one except Platner and his accusers knows the truth. I am suspicious of his latest accuser, a Democrat, who dropped her bomb just in time, a week before a vital deadline. After July 13, Democrats would not have been able to remove Platner from the ballot. Now they not only can, but the Party poobahs get to override the Will of the People and choose their own candidate. Nice, eh? Kamala 2.0.

As far as E. Jean Carroll’s ludicrous accusations against Trump, she’s a nut financed by Trump haters who cannot tell us the day, date, or even the year it supposedly happened! This is deliberate, by the way. Without a date, Trump cannot clear himself. As a very public figure surrounded by people 24/7, his whereabouts are easily verified. Even if she told us which month, Trump could likely prove he was nowhere near her. Plus, not for a second do I believe Trump would rape a woman in the dressing room of a department store. What a joke.

Nevertheless, in both cases, we have a he-said/she-said situation, and regardless of the political party, I can understand not wanting to dump your guy over an unproven allegation.

Now, after all their dishonest attempts to frame a countless number of Republicans with phony sex scandals, are Democrats hypocrites for dismissing the first allegation against Platner just because the accuser is a Republican? Yes. But my point is…

None of that has anything to do with anything. Focusing on the rape allegation is merely a tactic the media and Democrats are using to deflect from the true moral outrage they committed, from the horrible truth, and…

The truth is this…

Graham Platner ran around with a Nazi tattoo for 17 years, and Democrats found that acceptable.

RELATED: Mamdani Quickly Denies Graham Platner’s Scandals Will Affect the Leftist Cause

No one is disputing that.

There’s no he-said/she-said when it comes to the Nazi tattoo. The Nazi tattoo is real. There’s no dispute over whether or not Graham Platner wore a Nazi tattoo. He did, and Democrats told us a Nazi tattoo is okay; and the media assured us the proud bearer of a Nazi tattoo was not disqualified from serving in the U.S. Senate.

More importantly, there is no equivalence on the GOP side of tolerating a Nazi tattoo or any kind of Nazi affiliation. Lies about Pete Hegseth’s tattoos are just that — lies. The “Very Fine People” Hoax is just that — a hoax.

What is not a lie and what is not a hoax is that Graham Platner sported a Nazi tattoo for 17 years, and elite Democrat after elite Democrat, with the undying help of the corporate media, told us that was okay — told us that you are welcome in the U.S. Senate with your Nazi tattoo (only if you have a “D” after your name).

There is also no disputing that the guy with the Nazi tattoo backed-filled his Nazi affection with his rabid Jew-baiting, his racist and sexist social media comments, his sexual porta-potty and predator-site perversions, his affection for violence, and his war crimes.

Democrats legitimized, supported, and wanted to deliver a guy with a Nazi tattoo into the U.S. Senate.

Democrats excused and dismissed a Nazi tattoo.

And the corporate media let them do it.

Jean Carroll! E. Jean Carroll! E. Jean Carroll!

Whatever, ladies.

What you can’t Trump-away, and what we will never allow you to Trump-away, is okaying a Nazi tattoo.