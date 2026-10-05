An illegal alien released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Nashville, Tennessee, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials detailed this week.

“This illegal alien is accused of raping a teenage girl after lying about his age to her,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

According to police, 22-year-old Jerson Diaz-Diaz of Honduras allegedly admitted to police that he lied about his age, posing as a 16-year-old boy to the 15-year-old girl. Police allege that Diaz-Diaz raped the girl and had a sexually explicit video on his phone.

Diaz-Diaz was arrested by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and charged with statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

“Had it not been for the Biden administration’s open borders, this predator would not have been allowed into our country and this horrible crime never would have happened,” Mullin said.

Diaz-Diaz first illegally crossed the southern border through Texas in March 2021 and was subsequently released into the United States interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.