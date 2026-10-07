Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested an illegal alien accused of sex crimes who was protected by Prince William County, Virginia, a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Last month, ICE agents arrested Luis Alfonso Garcia-Jimenez, an illegal alien got-away from El Salvador, after he was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery and drunk driving.

“Luis Alfonso Garcia-Jimenez is a suspected sexual predator who poses a significant threat to the members of our Northern Virginia communities,” ICE’s Robert Guadian said.

In December 2016, Garcia-Jimenez was arrested in Prince William County and charged with drunk driving. He was convicted of drunk driving in March 2017 and sentenced to 30 days in prison. Garcia-Jimenez was released from prison and not turned over to ICE agents.

“The officers of ICE Washington, D.C. cannot allow someone like that to roam our streets,” Guadian said. “Arresting and removing criminal alien offenders like this is exactly what prioritizing public safety looks like.”

ICE has placed Garcia-Jimenez into deportation proceedings. He remains in federal custody pending his deportation from the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.