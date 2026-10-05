Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced that President Donald Trump approved for convicted Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan to be killed “by U.S. Army firing squad.”

In a post on X, Parnell added that the Secretary of the Army would “set the time and place of the execution.”

“Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009,” Parnell said. “He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ during the attack.”

Breitbart News reported in August 2013 that a jury found Hasan — a former United States Army major — “guilty on all charges of murder and attempted murder” regarding the November 5, 2009, shooting at the Fort Hood military base in Texas, in which “12 soldiers and one civilian” were killed.

The jury finding Hasan guilty came after “the prosecution rested on Wednesday after two weeks of presenting evidence”:

The prosecution rested on Wednesday after two weeks of presenting evidence. They suffered a slight setback earlier in the case when Judge Col. Tara Osborn threw out evidence that would prove Hasan’s motive that matched Hasan’s defense and showed he believed he had a “jihad duty” to murder his fellow soldiers. Despite the setback, the prosecution called over 80 witnesses and presented hundreds of pieces of evidence. They gave their closing arguments on Thursday. Hasan represented himself, but Osborn threw out his original defense. He wanted to tell the jury he murdered the soldiers to prevent them from murdering al-Qaeda and Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan. Hasan remained quiet when the prosecution presented their case over the past two weeks. He only spoke up to challenge the definition of jihad and cross-examine Staff Sgt. Juan Alvarado. Hasan rested his case on Wednesday and declined a closing argument on Thursday.

“Judgement day for Hasan has finally come,” Parnell added.

“Justice,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wrote in response to Parnell’s post.