President Donald Trump issued a Columbus Day message, stating that the “days of plunder” of radical left Democrats, socialists, and communists ripping down statues of Christopher Columbus “are over.”

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump issued a Columbus Day message, a day early. In his post, Trump shared that Columbus Day is “a big day for our great Italian American Community.”

“HAPPY COLUMBUS DAY TO ALL, in particular our great Italian American Community which was forced to suffer as the Radical Left Dumocrats, Socialists, and Communists rampaged through our cities and towns ripping down almost all of the beautiful statutes of Christopher Columbus,” Trump said. “Well, those days of plunder are over, and the statues are back, more magnificent than ever.”

“This is a big day for our great Italian American Community, and the Country of Italy itself, maybe the biggest,” Trump added.

On Friday, Trump spoke about how “the radical left communists hate Columbus,” and also accused Democrat Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed of wanting “to abolish Columbus Day.”

“As you know, the radical left communists hate Columbus, and they want to abolish Columbus Day,” Trump said. “They’re still trying very hard.”

Trump continued, “You know this guy, I call him Mohammed Al Fayad. Some people call him Abdul. I call him Mohammed. Somebody said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I feel like it.’ But he wants to abolish Columbus Day… Can you believe it?”