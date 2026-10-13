Pennsylvania Dem Bob Brooks Denied Signing $55,500 Loan from Former Mother-in-Law

Pennsylvania Democratic congressional nominee Bob Brooks denied that he signed a $55,500 promissory note to his former mother-in-law, but a notary later testified that she would not have notarized the document unless Brooks had signed it in her presence. Brooks’ former mother-in-law presented proper identification, and a court ultimately entered a verdict in her favor awarding her more than $130,000.

Brooks, the Democrat challenging incumbent Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) in Pennsylvania’s competitive Seventh Congressional District, was sued by his former mother-in-law, Carol Wiley, in August 2018 over an unpaid loan.

According to the complaint, Brooks and his then-wife executed a promissory note in 2008 in favor of Wiley for $55,500, with interest of six-and-a-half percent. Wiley attached the loan document to her complaint, which bore Brooks’ purported signature along with the certification of notary public Lois A. Lacey.

Brooks denied signing the document in an October 2018 answer to the lawsuit, stating that “the signature affixed to the Promissory Note attached to Plaintiff’s Complaint is not that of Answering Defendant.”

He went further, denying that he had ever executed the promissory note or appeared before Lacey.

“At no time did Defendant Robert R. Brooks sign a Promissory Note and at no time did he appear before a Notary Public by the name of Lois A. Lacey,” Brooks stated in the filing.

Brooks signed a verification declaring that the statements in his answer and new matter were “true and correct to the best of his knowledge, information and belief.” The verification also stated that he understood the statements were made subject to the penalties of Pennsylvania Title 18 Section 4904 relating to unsworn falsification to authorities.

The statute reproduced in the records states that a person commits “unsworn falsification to authorities” if, “with intent to mislead a public servant in performing his official function, he: (1) makes any written false statement which he does not believe to be true.” It separately provides penalties for certain written false statements made under penalty of perjury.

At trial, however, Lacey testified about the notarization. According to Wiley’s September 2020 post-trial filing, Wiley and the defendants met at the John Yurconic Agency in July 2008 to execute the promissory note in the presence of a notary. The filing states that Lacey testified she would not have notarized the defendants’ signatures unless they had signed in her presence and presented proper identification.

Brooks subsequently challenged that evidence. In a September 2020 motion for post-trial relief, he argued that Lacey had no independent recollection of the proceeding and could not identify him as someone who had appeared before her.

The filing also questioned whether Brooks possessed the identification that Lacey said she would have required.

“There was no evidence that Robert R. Brooks possessed a driver’s license in 2008 that Notary Lacey testified would be required of him,” his filing stated.

The Northampton County Court of Common Pleas nevertheless entered a verdict in Wiley’s favor in September 2020, awarding her $130,386. A later court opinion said the court held a bench trial on August 11, 2020, denied Brooks’ motion for compulsory nonsuit, directed the parties to submit post-trial briefs, and entered the verdict on September 11.

The Washington Free Beacon reported this month that Brooks received a $15,000 taxpayer-funded American Rescue Plan grant for Brooks Lawn Care in September 2021 after answering “No” when asked whether he had “any judgements” against him or was “in default on any loans or leases.” At the time, two judgments for unpaid debts — $7,872 owed to FIA Card Services and $5,480 owed to Midland Funding LLC — were active, while the date of the $130,386 judgment involving his former in-laws was disputed.

Brooks and his attorneys had previously argued that the judgment was dated to September or November 2020, but his attorney later told the Free Beacon it was not final until January 2022. Attorney Jason Banonis told the outlet he would “emphatically” advise a client with those facts not to sign an application stating he had no judgments. Brooks’ campaign denied wrongdoing, with spokesman Benny Stanislawski saying, “Bob has spoken openly about facing foreclosure and financial hardship throughout his life.”

The Free Beacon separately reported in July that Brooks Lawn Care went more than four years without workers’ compensation insurance, canceling its policy on November 30, 2017, and not obtaining another until December 28, 2021, despite Pennsylvania requiring coverage for employers with at least one employee. Brooks’ son, Austin Brooks, managed “six man crews” as a company foreman from May 2017 to August 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. The outlet noted that Brooks, a retired firefighter and president of the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association, later successfully advocated for a 2024 law expanding workers’ compensation coverage for first responders with post-traumatic stress injury. Brooks’ campaign did not respond to the Free Beacon’s request for comment.

RNC Research highlighted a September post in which Brooks attacked volunteer firefighters.

“If you are an IAFF member and you volunteer in an area that responds to where other IAFF members work……. YOU ARE A SCAB and should be treated as such,” Brooks wrote.

“I am so tired of you two hatter shitbags,” he added.

Breitbart News previously reported that Brooks, who has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, said, “I oppose the SAVE Act and I oppose efforts to restrict voting rights,” adding, “We should be making voting more accessible, not let politicians restrict it so they can stay in power.” His campaign, however, required identification for attendees at a campaign event and denied entry to at least one would-be attendee. Brooks also appeared with Buttigieg in a March interview that drew attention after RNC Research posted a clip of Buttigieg asking, “Remind me the district number again? 7?” before the interview. Mackenzie called Brooks a “far-left nut job” at the 2026 Republican Convention and said, “He stole over $160,000 from his own family and then refused to pay it back.”