A Grand Theft Auto 6 actor says Rockstar Games made her non-binary character unkillable. Cygnus is also the first non-binary character in all of GTA history.

“I can FINALLY share that I play Cygnus, the museum curator, the first-ever nonbinary character in the Grand Theft Auto franchise!” actor Jesse James Rose revealed in a Thursday Instagram post, sharing photos of herself standing before a GTA 6 billboard.

“Absolutely wild to find out THIS was the super-secret game I spent weeks and 17 NDAs filming 3 years ago,” Rose added.

The actor went on to share some “fun facts” about her Grand Theft Auto character and her experience working with the video game franchise.

“GTA was one of the most inclusive & caring sets I’ve ever been on. I shot this back in my they/them days, and everyone on production ensured I was comfortable and gendered correctly,” Rose said.

“At the time I wasn’t allowed to know what I was shooting — I didn’t get confirmation until TODAY that it was, indeed, GTA VI,” she added. “This was shot exclusively through motion-capture, meaning I had to wear a unitard made of dots every day.”

The actor then disclosed that in order to “mitigate anti-trans violence,” Rockstar Games assured her “that players would not be able to inflict violence against my character.”

Rose continued:

There was an entire day dedicated to scanning my face, which involved hours of exercises where I contorted it into different expressions. For whatever reason I wasn’t able to move a certain muscle, and I thought I had wrecked the scan, but the director was so excited. “That right there is exactly why we’ll never use AI,” he said. “A computer could never come up with the face you just made.” Remember, in a world consumed with Generative AI, the largest video game in history chose human labor to preserve the integrity of the game.

“Despite being paid well for my time on set, I’ll never see a residual check for my work,” Rose continued, noting that this due to “SAG’s contract with game developers.”

“While I’m thrilled to be a part of this project, as a union leader (for SAG’s sister union) I would be remiss not to acknowledge we have a long way to go to ensure arts workers are fairly compensated for our labor,” the actor added.

Rose also gushed, “SO many trans people besides me are featured in GTA VI as other roles, designers, writers, etc… take a note, theatre and TV! We are employable & profitable!!!”

The actor also shared that she hopes UK-based workers at Rockstar Games are successful in unionizing.

“Every arts worker should have a stable job with benefits and fair working conditions protected by a union,” she said. “Solidarity to union workers everywhere who make the art that keeps the world running.”

As Breitbart News reported, comedian Lucy Beaumont recently declared that “all rapists that play video games play Grand Theft Auto” and calling on the gaming community to “fund training in schools for young boys with misogynistic views.”