President Donald Trump announced that he has ordered the U.S. Army to suspend its planned detonation of nearly five tons of hazardous material containing lead azide at an Iowa ammunition plant until a federal appeals court authorizes the operation and Democrat Gov.-elect Rob Sand gives his approval.

According to a Monday report from CNN, Trump’s announcement temporarily overrides the Army’s decision to proceed with the controlled detonation of deteriorating lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday, November 25, even if a federal appeals court did not reinstate its Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) permit.

“I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation,” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social.

The president also warned that he would hold Sand responsible for any deaths or destruction resulting from an uncontrolled explosion if the governor-elect refuses to approve the operation.

“If he or the Courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and longterm, situation,” Trump added.

CNN reported that it had contacted Sand for a response to the president’s announcement.

The dispute centers on nearly five tons of hazardous material containing lead azide, a volatile compound used to detonate military munitions, that has been stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The World War II-era facility spans approximately 19,000 acres in southeastern Iowa’s Des Moines County, near Middletown, a community of roughly 400 residents.

According to the Army, the material has deteriorated during prolonged storage, causing it to recrystallize inside its containers and increasing the possibility of an accidental explosion.

The military maintains that destroying the explosives through a controlled, in-place detonation is the safest available option, although the procedure would release some lead-containing dust and has prompted concerns about potential contamination in surrounding communities.

As Breitbart News reported on November 19, the Army planned to detonate 68 drums of lead azide on November 20 and asked nearby residents to evacuate ahead of the operation.

“While safety measures will be fully enforced, the controlled detonation will cause temporary noise, ground vibrations, and a dust plume that will contain some lead,” the Army stated.

The Army had spent months evaluating disposal methods, including chemical neutralization, before determining that controlled detonation was the safest option. In March, the military awarded a contract to Georgia-based MuniRem Environmental, which specializes in chemically neutralizing munitions, but canceled the agreement two months later, citing safety concerns.

“This decision is supported by the technical consensus across military and federal explosive safety authorities that this is the only safe method of treatment,” Amy L. Borman, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for Environment, Safety and Occupational Health, wrote in a September letter cited by CNN.

The EPA issued an emergency permit effective November 13 authorizing continued storage and a controlled detonation, subject to public notification, environmental monitoring, cleanup, and reporting requirements.

However, the Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club challenged the permit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, citing concerns about potential lead contamination, inadequate safeguards, and alternative disposal methods.

A federal judge granted an emergency stay on November 19, temporarily blocking the permit. The Army subsequently rescheduled the detonation for November 25.

On Sunday, November 22, the federal government urged the appeals court to lift the stay, warning that leaving the unstable explosives in place posed a risk of an uncontrolled explosion.

“There is an immediate risk that the lead azide at the Facility will spontaneously explode,” government attorneys wrote.

The Justice Department also argued that EPA regulations allow the Army to respond to an immediate explosives emergency without obtaining a permit.

“EPA’s regulations allow the Army’s planned action without the need for a permit,” the administration stated in a weekend court filing.

Environmental groups, meanwhile, submitted sworn statements questioning whether an immediate detonation was necessary. Retired EPA environmental health scientist Mark J. Thomas said the Army had not, to his knowledge, published data demonstrating how forecast temperatures would affect the material’s sensitivity.

Despite the court’s stay, the Army reiterated late Sunday that it intended to proceed Wednesday to allow for favorable weather conditions and safety precautions.

“The health and safety of all Americans has and always will be our first priority,” the Army stated.