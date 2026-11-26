Nov. 26 (UPI) — A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from conducting an early review of the broadcast licenses of eight ABC-owned television stations in a lawsuit accusing the Federal Communications Commission of retaliating against the broadcaster for exercising its First Amendment rights.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday, preventing the Federal Communications Commission from conducting its unorthodox early review of the eight stations.

In her ruling, she sided with ABC and its parent company, Disney, which accused the Trump administration of ordering the review in retaliation for negative coverage of Trump and the Republican Party.

AliKhan said: “This is not a close case.”

“Given the extreme, indeed existential, nature of the possible penalty Plaintiffs face — loss of their broadcast licenses — the court concludes that early license renewal proceedings create a risk sufficient to chill a broadcaster of ordinary firmness,” the Biden appointee said.

Trump has repeatedly been accused by critics and Democrats of weaponizing the executive office to attack his perceived political opponents, from lawyers who previously prosecuted him to critics.

ABC has long been a target of Trump’s criticism, and in April, the FCC ordered eight of its stations to apply for early license renewals, citing an investigation into Disney and ABC’s employment practices, including their diversity, equity and inclusion policies, which the Trump administration claims are discriminatory.

Disney, ABC and ABC’s eight owned-and-operated television stations filed their complaint against the FCC in August, accusing the commission of executing Trump’s retaliation campaign over broadcast content he disapproves of.

The companies allege a years-long campaign that began as far back as 2024 when ABC moderated a debate between then-candidate Trump and then-Vice President Kamal Harris. After the September debate, he claimed to Fox News that ABC moderators were biased against him in their fact-checking and that the FCC “ought to take away their license.”

When the FCC announced the early review, Trump was calling for ABC TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel to be fired over remarks he made about firs lady Melania Trump. Kimmel had previously been temporarily pulled from the airwaves in September 2025 after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr suggested ABC could face regulatory consequences over comments the comedian made concerning the assassination of conservative provocateur and activist Charlie Kirk.

In her ruling Wednesday, AliKhan said Disney and ABC were likely to succeed on the merits of the case, finding that the early renewal orders were likely retaliatory and that the balance of equities favored the plaintiffs.

She said the plaintiffs have detailed a campaign of retaliation against them for exercising their First Amendment right and how the early license renewal proceedings have resulted in self-censorship and a chilling of their right to free speech.

“Any broadcaster of ordinary firmness — wealthy or not — would not hesitate to think twice if faced with such an existential threat to its business,” she said.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the sole Democrat on the five-member panel, celebrated the ruling as “badly needed accountability” for a commission and administration “that have politicized the machinery of government in a sustained campaign of censorship and control.”

“For nearly two years, the agency has weaponized its licensing authority to retaliate against broadcasters for exercising their right to free expression, and now a federal court has stepped in to put a check on that conduct,” she said in a statement.

“This decision shows that this FCC is a paper tiger whose threats crumble when challenged by those willing to defend their rights.”

AliKhan also denied the FCC”s motion to dismiss the plaintiffs’ lawsuit.