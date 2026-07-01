Sixteen Children Rescued from ‘House of Horrors’ in Ohio

As many as 16 children were rescued from what was described as a “house of horrors” in Ohio, appearing like “feral animals” after police discovered them.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office made the discovery on Tuesday while executing a search warrant, finding what was described as a “pure evil” scene inside the home.

“Conditions you cannot even imagine people being in, let alone children being in,” Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson told reporters, adding that some of the children “couldn’t even speak.”

‘It was terrible. They looked like almost feral animals. It was terrible,” he added.

“Two parents and grandparents were each charged with 17 counts of endangering children, a second-degree felony,” per the Daily Mail.

“Felony charges were filed by the DA’s office because the parents and grandparents were responsible for causing ‘serious physical harm,’ according to prosecuting attorney William Archer,” it added.

The ages of the children discovered ranged between 18 months and 18 years, both boys and girls. Two were flown to trauma centers due to their injuries, while others were listed in serious condition.

Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain said the home had been covered in human feces throughout, with a small room where children had likely been kept for close to four years.

“Most of our livestock was kept in better conditions than the children,” Cain said.

“Our children deserve better from their parents, guardians, and custodians. No child should endure these kinds of conditions,” the prosecuting attorney said. “My office will do everything in our power to make sure these children get the love and care they deserve. My office will prosecute these persons to the fullest extent of the law.”

While authorities do not yet know if all the children are related, they have already ruled out their presence at the house as being related to human trafficking.