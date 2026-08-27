Democrat Socialist Angie Nixon Admits ‘Rent Stabilization’ Just Means Price Controls: ‘Tomayto, Tomahto’

Democrat Socialist and Florida Senate candidate Angie Nixon said she favors federal price controls in a July interview with a local television station.

Nixon, who stunned both the Florida and national Democrat establishment by defeating impeachment hoaxer Alexander Vindman, joined the Democrat Socialists of America (DSA) during the primary campaign and said she favored federal “rent stabilization.”

Here is the exchange:

Interviewer: “Would you support, on a federal level, rent control?”

Nixon: “I mean, I definitely would support rent stabilization in certain areas.”

Interviewer: “And how would that differ from rent control?”

Nixon: “Whatever, tomato, tuhmato, at the end of the day.”

Nixon goes on to blame corporate greed for rent prices, saying her plan would be a 10 percent cap on rent prices.

Meanwhile, rent costs in the most famous area known for similar price controls, New York City, recently reached record highs, according to a report in the New York Post.

Nixon has attempted to distance herself from her past statements and support of the DSA, saying she joined the organization because she aligns with them on “fighting for adequate public housing, as well as fighting for quality healthcare, as well as making sure that we are getting our veterans off the street, taking big money out of politics.”

Since winning the Democrat nomination, Nixon has used violent rhetoric against her opponent, Sen. Ashley Moody, and engaged in a shouting match with Florida’s Democrat Party chair, Nikki Fried.

A previous report in Breitbart News stated that Nixon told Fried, “You never gave a care about me from the beginning, and now you’re telling me how to run my campaign? Stop gaslighting me!”