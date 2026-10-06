Police arrested an intoxicated woman for allegedly performing lewd acts on an American Airlines flight en route to Miami.

The incident happened on September 11 on American Airlines Flight 1779 departing from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Miami. According to reports, the woman, Katy Inzer, 46, is accused of taking off her pants and touching herself inappropriately during the flight.

An incident report filed by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office reveals that a passenger flagged a flight attendant roughly 20 minutes into the flight, telling them that Inzer “remove(d) her pants and began to actively masturbate while making inappropriate sounds.” After the flight attendant approached her, she reportedly stopped and fell asleep for the rest of the fight, which did not have to be diverted.

“Mr. Barrera stated that he approached Ms. Inzer and instructed her to put her pants back on which Ms. Inzer copied without further incident and subsequently Ms. Inzer fell asleep for the remainder of the flight,” the report reads.

Police arrested Inzer upon the flight’s arrival in Miami, but she supposedly did not remember the incident. Officers noted that she smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

“This unit interviewed Ms. Inzer who had a strong odor of alcohol beverage and she had bloodshot eyes as well. Ms. Inzer stated that her flight was delayed for two hours in Baltimore and as a result, she had several drinks before boarding the flight. Ms. Inzer stated that she does not remember what occurred during flight because she fell asleep,” per the incident report.

“The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority,” American Airlines said in a statement following the incident. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank our crew members for their professionalism.”

Last month, a young woman on a United Airlines flight out of Rochester, New York, said she felt trapped after she was stuck sitting next to a man who was pleasuring himself during the flight. She tried to change seats but could not as the plane was full.

According to 4 New York:

However, when she and fellow passengers deplaned in Newark, the man walked off the plane “as if nothing happened,” NBC News reports. The woman said she was surprised to learn the airline did not inform law enforcement. “I just got the sense (he) had done it before… People don’t just do those things at 6 a.m.,” she said. The passenger also said a United gate agent told her it was her responsibility to request a police response.

While United Airlines said it takes these matters seriously, the woman said she was offered a $100 flight credit.