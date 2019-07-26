WATCH: English Premier League Stars Attacked by Knife-Wielding Thugs on Mopeds

A pair of Arsenal players were accosted by two thugs wielding knives and driving motorbikes in London on Thursday.

Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were driving a black SUV through Hampstead, in northwest London when the armed attackers tried to use roofing tiles to smash the auto’s windows, according to the New York Post.

Mesut Ozil’s car got jumped, Kolasinac jumped out and backed the beef. #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/CxsJeiCvxw — James (@smhjaames) July 25, 2019

Video of the incident shows Kolasinac, a left back for Arsenal who is known as “The Tank,” getting out of the vehicle to face the attackers, one of whom can be seen armed with a knife.

Despite the weapons, Kolasinac is seen taking a swing at one of the attackers.

The players then drove off to a local Turkish restaurant with the attackers chasing them on their motorbikes.

“Ozil looked absolutely terrified, as anybody would after being chased by men with knives,” eyewitness Azuka Alintah told the British media.

“He looked like he was running for his life. And I suppose he was. I saw him disappear into the restaurant with the motorcycle guys on his tail,” the witness added.

Another witness noted that the attackers were carrying roof tiles to use to ash in the car’s windows. He also noted they were masked.

The attackers were “were all blacked up, ninja-style,” the witness said adding, “They were proper masked up, nasty types with no plates on the mopeds.”

The players noted that they came away from the attack uninjured.

Knife crime in the UK is at an all-time high with 43,000 attacks across England and Wales since last year.

