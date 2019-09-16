Kellen Winslow Jr.’s Wife Files for Divorce After Rape Conviction

Janelle Winslow, wife of former NFL player and convicted rapist Kellen Winslow Jr., has filed for divorce.

Kellen Winslow Jr. was convicted of rape, indecent exposure, and lewd conduct, in June. One of the former NFL player’s attorneys confirmed Janelle Winslow’s request for divorce to Fox 5 in San Diego, the court records show that she filed for divorce on August 30th. The attorney also said the Winslows would be seeking an “amicable and private dissolution of their marriage.”

According to Fox 5, “A jury reached verdicts on 12 counts against the ex-NFL player in June but remained deadlocked on eight charges. The deadlock resulted in a mistrial, with a retrial scheduled to begin Sept. 30.”

Winslow Jr. played his college ball for the University of Miami. After getting picked by the Browns in the first round of the 2004 Draft, he went on to play for the Bucs, Patriots, and Jets, throughout the course of his 9-year career.

