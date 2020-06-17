L.A. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn hinted on Wednesday that he may be interested in giving national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick a workout, if he feels the need to add another quarterback.

In fact, he said it is “crazy” for teams not to have Kaepernick on the workout list.

Speaking to the press, Lynn insisted that he sees no reason to automatically count Kaepernick out of the running for any future position.

“I haven’t talked to him.,” Lynn reportedly said. “He fits the style of quarterback that we want. We’re happy with the three quarterbacks that we want but you can’t have enough on the runway.”

According to ESPN, Lynn also said that NFL teams “would be crazy” not to have Kaepernick on their short lists for quarterback replacements.

Lynn added that “any team” should be considering Kaepernick.

“It would be something that — I think any team right now would have to explore,” Lynn said of Kaepernick. “A talent of that caliber that’s available, under these circumstances that we’re in right now, I would think most teams would explore that.”

Despite Lynn’s purported openness to taking a look at Kaepernick, the Chargers are not currently in need of any more quarterbacks. However, given the Chargers serious need to boost ticket sales, they could consider giving him a shot.

