NFLPA Says 72 Players Test Positive for Coronavirus as of July 10th

According to the website of the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) 72 players had tested positive for the coronavirus as of July 10th.

That figure, while representing only 2.5% of the league’s early offseason rosters, is significant when you consider not only the highly contagious nature of the disease, but also the fact that the league hasn’t even begun organized team activities yet.

The NFL is still hammering out testing protocols with the NFLPA as the two sides try to figure out the best way to handle player testing.

“The NFLPA has also posted maps showing data about the number of cases in areas that are home to NFL teams,” Pro football Talk reports. “That information will be familiar to anyone who has been following the spread of the coronavirus as it shows Florida, Arizona, Tennessee and California, among other states, have seen sustained spikes in positive tests in recent weeks.”

The NFL still has designs on beginning their season in early September, as scheduled. However, some are concerned that with the league having not even arrived at an agreement on testing protocols less than two months before the start date, that the NFL may be running out of time.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn