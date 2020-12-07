WATCH: Video Appears to Show LeBron James Driving $1 Million Convertible by Himself…Wearing a Mask

Video shot by a motorist appears to show LeBron James driving his $1 million Porche convertible, by himself, but still wearing a mask.

The video, first posted on Instagram by car enthusiast Alex, shows a Porsche 918 Spyder hybrid roadster with what appears to be the L.A. Laker star at the wheel. James gives a wave and speeds off.

They randomly saw LeBron driving on the highway 😂 (via e30alex99/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/48s9CZSQSV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2020

The odd thing is that James is alone, in a convertible, and still wearing a mask for some inexplicable reason. One wonders if James thinks the coronavirus can speed up to 215 MPH to catch up to him in his Porche Spyder?

The rare Porche hybrid is rated to reach 62 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds, 100 MPH in 4.9 seconds, and can reportedly top out at 215 MPH. The 918 is a limited-production mid-engine plug-in hybrid that originally sold at $845,000 in 2010 but has recently pulled in over $1.2 million used. The 918 Spyder is only the second hybrid ever manufactured by Porche and stands as its top-of-the-line hybrid performance car.

Meanwhile, officials tell us that the coronavirus can reach distances up to a full six feet through the air. It has not been calculated how much faster the 918 Spyder can travel six feet measured against the speed of coronavirus. But it looks like James is taking no chances of the virus stepping on the gas and outpacing his million-dollar sports car.

