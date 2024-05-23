Mother Sues NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball for Allegedly Running over Her 11-Year-Old Son’s Foot

A mother has filed a lawsuit against NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets over a foot injury her 11-year-old allegedly sustained during an incident in October 2023.

“Tamaria McRae claimed the incident in question took place during a visit to the Hornets home arena on Oct. 7. The team held its ‘Purple and Teal Day’ at the Spectrum Center on that day. Some fans appeared to gather outside the arena as players were leaving,” noted Fox News.

McRae said her son adored Ball and hoped to obtain his autograph.

“[Angell] was like, ‘LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign my… give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me?'” McRae told the Charlotte television station WSOC-TV.

McRae said that Ball drove over her son’s foot as he sped away. The broken foot allegedly took months to heal. The family’s attorney, Cameron DeBrun, said the police report did not include Ball’s name or his insurance details.

“Because that information was not provided, we only have one recourse, and that’s the court system,” DeBrun said.

McRae has also filed a lawsuit against the Charlotte Hornets, alleging that the team should have better security measures to ensure fan safety.

Neither Ball nor the Hornets have publicly commented on the matter.

