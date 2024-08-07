Caitlin Thielen, wife of former Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, decried Kamala Harris’s choice of Tim Walz as her running mate this week.

In a post on X, Caitlin Thielen said that Walz had run Minneapolis “into the ground” since ascending to the governorship, during which he oversaw the horrible riots after the murder of George Floyd.

“Oh man.. bad, bad news. He has run Minneapolis into the ground,” she wrote.

Thielen also reposted a statement from Michelle Tafoya talking about the difficulties of living under Tim Walz.

“I have lived in Minnesota since 1994. It has gone from being one of the safest, prettiest places in the US to one of the saddest. Police morale has plummeted,” wrote Tafoya. “More people have left than moved in. Walz is a an excellent liar. He let our cities burn, has lost over half a billion taxpayer dollars in the last four years to scandal, blamed the spread of Covid on youth sports, I could go on…. The country will clearly have a choice between leftism and freedom.”

As Breitbart News reported, Walz has faced accusations of “stolen valor” over his military record, with claims that he “listed on his official biography a higher military rank than the one he ultimately retired with, drawing criticism from some veterans.”

“Walz served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and retired at the rank of master sergeant, or an E-8. However, on his official website bio, he lists a higher rank that he served at for a short period that ultimately was rescinded, as he did not complete all the requirements to serve at that rank. However, his bio implies that he retired as command sergeant major, or an E-9,” the report said.

Walz also resorted to lowbrow tactics during his speech on Tuesday when he referenced a grotesque and false internet rumor that JD Vance had sex with a couch.

“I can’t wait to debate JD Vance. That is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up,” he said, prompting cheers from the crowd. “See what I just did there.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.