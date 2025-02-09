The crowd at Super Bowl 59 went wild as Caesars Superdome cameras focused on Donald Trump during the national anthem.

As singer Jon Batiste warbled the national anthem ahead of the game in New Orleans, the cameras toured the stadium, observing the coaches and players as they swayed to the song. But when the cameras focused on Donald Trump, who stood giving a proud salute, and his daughter Ivanka, the crowd broke out in loud cheers.

Watch:

Ivanka had taken to her X account earlier in the day to let fans know she was headed to New Orleans:

Others who flew Air Force One to the big game included Eric Trump and his wife Lara, Ivanka’s son, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, and Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt.

Batiste, who sang this year’s rendition of the anthem, is a five-time Grammy Award winner and a 22-time nominee. His No. 1 Classical album, Beethoven Blues, is a reimagining of Beethoven’s famous works.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston