Johnny Gaudreau’s Widow Gives Birth to Third Child: ‘Looks Exactly Like His Daddy’

The widow of former NHL star Johnny Gaudreau gave birth to the couple’s third child earlier this month.

Meredith Gaudreau took to Instagram to announce that Carter Michael Gaudreau was born on April 1. She also listed her son’s stats, saying the youngster weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Meredith also revealed the most important detail: “He looks exactly like his Daddy, too.”

“Another baby boy,” Meredith wrote. Carter is the couple’s second boy.

Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed last summer by an alleged drunk driver who drove into them as they rode their bicycles in New Jersey.

“Authorities believe Sean Higgins, 43, used the oncoming lane to pass a sedan and hit the cyclists when he re-entered the right lane,” according to Fox 29 in Philadelphia. “Investigators said the deadly collision happened when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway to safely pass the two cyclists, and Higgins attempted to pass the SUV on the right.

“Higgins is charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container, and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.”

The tragedy was compounded by the fact that the accident occurred just before Gaudreau’s sister was to be married.

Johnny Gaudreau played in the NHL for 11 years, his first nine with the Calgary Flames and final two with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He totaled 243 goals and 500 assists. Gaudreau also played for Team USA.