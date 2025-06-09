Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested in Kentucky Saturday and accused of busting a police officer in the face with an “intentional” elbow shot.

Jones, 41, was arrested outside a bar in Covington, Kentucky, just before 2 a.m. and charged with being drunk in public, according to TMZ.

A police report says that officers encountered Jones outside the bar and observed that he was slurring his speech and had “glossy eyes.” And they warned him about his condition and told him he was “a danger to himself and others in his current intoxicated state.”

The report added that Jones “was causing annoyance and alarm to the pedestrians nearby.”

The ex-player did not take kindly to the officers and reportedly cursed them out, prompting officers to take him into custody.

But, while he was in the Kenton County Detention Center, police say he continued his obstreperous behavior and “intentionally threw his elbow upwards,” striking an officer in the face, “causing the inside of [the officer’s] lip to bleed.”

The one-time NFL star was booked on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and assault on a police officer.

A spokesman for the former Bengal accused the police of “abuse of authority” in the incident. He insisted that “Adam did nothing wrong other than exercise his right to ask why he was being detained.”

The rep claimed that officials dropped the assault charge and “finally settled on disorderly conduct,” a fact that the rep claims shows that the police were in the wrong.

“This pattern of escalating and inconsistent charges is a clear abuse of authority and demonstrates a troubling trend of police officers prioritizing their own discretion over constitutional rights,” Jones’s representative added. “Adam, like every American, is innocent until proven guilty. Yet, once again, his past is being weaponized against him in the court of public opinion, while the officers involved face no scrutiny for their conduct. The repeated mischaracterization of his encounters with law enforcement — often stemming from minor incidents — only reinforces the need for accountability in policing. Enough is enough.”

The rep concluded, saying, “People should not be arrested for asking questions,” the rep added, “and police should not be allowed to fabricate charges simply because they don’t like the tone of a conversation. This type of behavior erodes trust in law enforcement and undermines justice. Adam deserves fairness, not another headline designed to paint him as a villain for clicks. We call for a full and transparent review of this arrest, and we stand firm in the belief that no one should be treated as guilty before they’ve even had their day in court.”

Jones will be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday.

Jones has been in trouble with the law several times. He was arrested in 2005 in Arlington, Texas, after the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight and was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and assault of a police officer.

He was also arrested in 2003 at the Cincinnati International Airport after threatening airline employees during an argument. In that case, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

He had several other arrests, enough so that the NFL suspended him for the entire 2007 NFL season and part of the following one for violating the league’s conduct policy.

Jones was the sixth overall selection by the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL Draft. He also played for the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals, and Broncos over his 12-year career. He earned 17 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.