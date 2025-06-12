REPORT: Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Wanted for Attempted Murder

Former NFL great Antonio Brown is wanted by authorities for attempted murder with a firearm, according to a report in the Washington Post.

David Ovalle of the Post claims that a warrant has been issued for the former Super Bowl champ, which would require Brown to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest pending trial.

The warrant stems from a violent altercation at a Miami boxing event last weekend. Video of the incident went viral.

Brown can be seen fighting with several men. According to the former Buccaneer, he was defending himself from being jumped by multiple attackers. However, gunshots can also be heard in the video, and the warrant claims witnesses identified Brown as the shooter.

According to police, there is video showing Brown punching a man, taking a firearm from a security guard, and then charging at the man he had just punched. The warrant states that gunshots were fired as Brown got near the man.

The man Brown punched reportedly met with police after the incident and claimed that after the fight was broken up, Brown came after him with a gun and fired two shots. He says he believes one of the shots grazed his neck.

As of this writing, Brown has not yet been taken into police custody.