UFC Heavyweight Jon Jones ‘Officially Retired,’ Dana White Says

Arguably, the most dominant fighter in the history of the UFC is calling it a career.

UFC President Dana White revealed that on Friday, heavyweight champion Jon Jones called him to let him know he was retiring.

“Jon Jones called us last night and retired,” White told reporters on Saturday. “Jon Jones is officially retired.”

The move clears the way for British fighter Tom Aspinall to become the UFC’s new heavyweight champ, and brings to an end the sense of limbo that pervaded the UFC heavyweight division as Jones plotted his next move.

Jones spent the lion’s share of his career in the light heavyweight division, but jumped up to heavyweight in 2023 when he defeated Frenchman Cyril Gane. In November 2024, Jones beat the longtime former heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, seemingly paving the way for Jones to defend his belt against the up-and-comer Aspinall in a bout to determine the true heavyweight champ.

However, at the age of 37, Jones let months slip by as he avoided setting a specific date to fight Aspinall.

Days before Jones’ retirement announcement, White had said he would get an answer from the UFC legend on whether he intended to fight or retire. On Friday, he got his answer.

Jones ends his storied career after nearly 17 years of domination. In his 29 fights, Jones lost only once, a controversial disqualification for essentially beating his opponent too badly.