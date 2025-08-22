Eric Dickerson Claims NFL Teams Were Told Not to Draft Shedeur Sanders

Legendary Rams running back and NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is claiming that the NFL ordered teams not to draft Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, and then, eventually, asked the Browns to take him.

“I tell you this much, what I heard from someone that’s in the NFL, that the NFL told [teams] don’t draft him, do not draft him,” Dickerson said on the Roggin and Rodney Show, via Christian Arnold of the New York Post. “We’re going to make an example out of him. And this came from a very good source, a very good source.”

So, did the Browns disobey this alleged order from the NFL? Not according to Dickerson.

“I won’t say who — somebody called the Cleveland Browns and said, ‘Don’t do that, draft him,’” Dickerson said. “Because they weren’t going to draft him, either. . . .They were forced into drafting him because somebody made a call to them.”

Dickerson claims that the NFL essentially wanted Sanders to go undrafted to prove a point.

“He was not gonna get drafted, to basically show you this is what happens when you do this,” Dickerson said. “When I say it came from a good source, I say it came from a very, very good source.”

Sanders was eventually drafted in the fifth round, a shocking result to many after virtually all media mock drafts had him going in the first round, or even in the top five.

It’s not implausible that the NFL would want to teach Sanders a lesson and force him to go undrafted. However, in the modern era of leaks and whistleblowers, it’s doubtful the NFL would risk issuing such an order only to have it leaked and lead to a massive lawsuit.

Speaking of lawsuits, a fan has already sued over Sanders’ draft slide. It’s safe to say that fans will want to talk to Eric Dickerson.