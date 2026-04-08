USC Bans Men from Parts of Gyms to Make Women, Non-Binary Students Feel Comfortable

A California college has banned men from using certain areas in its gyms to make non-binary students and women more comfortable.

The University of Southern California has adopted a policy suggested by a radical LGBTQ+ activist group to institute the ban, according to the New York Post.

The activist group Student Assembly for Gender Empowerment (SAGE) demanded the new rule for the school’s Lyon Center. SAGE describes itself as a “programming assembly and intersectional feminist organization under the student government, committed to uplifting all voices oppressed by the patriarchy.”

Student Mengze Wu praised the move to ban men from certain workout areas on Mondays and Wednesdays as a way to stop the facility from being too “male-dominated.”

“My past experiences with being in enclosed spaces where it’s very men-dominated have never been super pleasant,” the misandrist student bloviated. “There tends to be this problem where I don’t get to take up a lot of space unless I really assert myself. And even then, I face a lot of hindrance in feeling completely comfortable.”

Another anti-man student, Jana Alnajjar, complained that she constantly felt she was being “judged” by the men and claimed she “heard from multiple women and non-binary students who want to be involved in different workout spaces but don’t feel comfortable being at the gym.”

“Whether it’s being approached regularly or feeling judged, over time that discomfort leads students to stop going to the gym altogether,” Alnajjar added.

Alnajjar also complained that the recent shift away from DEI policies made it harder to get the policy approved by the university.

“Because of university constraints and current federal restrictions on DEI, there was a lot of back and forth on whether this would even be viable,” she told the Daily Trojan. “How can we do it and advertise it so students know it’s a space for them, but still open to all?” she exclaimed.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston