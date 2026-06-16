WATCH: Iranian Player’s Finger Gun Celebration Sparks Controversy

Iranian soccer star Mohammad Mohebi fired the finger gun shot heard around the world on Monday, following his goal against New Zealand.

The participation of Iran in this year’s World Cup, already a contentious and hotly debated issue given the recent conflict between the Islamic Republic and the United States and Israel, became a focal point of debate and controversy on the pitch after Mohebi appeared to make a gun gesture while celebrating his goal in a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in Los Angeles.

Whether Mohebi truly intended to make the finger gun gesture is a matter of some debate. However, for many on social media, there was no mistaking Mohebi’s gesture, nor any doubt about how inappropriate it was, given the political climate and his presence in a country that, until recently, had been at war with his native land.

“These are the terrorist IRGC team. Just as they massacred Iranians on January 8-9, now on American soil they are threatening with the finger-gun shooting gesture straight at Iranians waving the Lion & Sun flag in the stands. Shame on FIFA,” wrote one fan.

“Imagine Hitler’s team was allowed to play at the World Cup. This team of the Islamic Republic must not have been permitted to enter the World Cup after its regime killed more than 40000 of our compatriots in Jan8_9. And now we are seeing this disgusting symbolic finger-gun shooting gesture! This is outrageous!” wrote another.

“Yes, because this is not the team of Iran; this is the team of the IRGC. The players are IRGC members and/or propaganda tools of the Islamic regime. They should not have been allowed to participate in the World Cup in the first place,” another opined.

Another added, “What do you expect from a bunch of terrorists?”

Still, some did not see malicious harm or intent in Mohebi’s celebration.

Mohebi cleared the air after the game, saying the gesture was just part of his “celebration.”

“First, I wanted to say thank you to all the Iranian fans that came to watch in Los Angeles. They made a great atmosphere in the game,” Mohebi said in a post-match interview.

“The celebration was just coming in the mind, in the moment. I do it like this [gestures with his hands] and I wanted to do it like this for all the fans. It’s just a celebration you know, and that’s it.”

Hand signals during post goal celebrations have come under increased scrutiny by FIFA. There is, as of now, no indication that the international soccer governing body intends to punish Mohebi.