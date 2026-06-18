Former Iona Basketball Player Admits to Telling Bettors He’d Throw Games

Adam Njie Jr., a former basketball player for Iona University, has admitted to telling bettors he would throw games for their benefit.
An NCAA ruling released on Thursday revealed that Njie told a sports bettor he’d throw the first half of two games during the 2024-25 season, per the New York Post.
According to an NCAA ruling released Thursday, the former Iona guard agreed to participate in the point-shaving schemes ahead of two games in December 2024 to help bettors cash on first-half spreads.
Investigators discovered the case after interviewing a source tied to a separate sports wagering probe in July and September 2025. That source told NCAA enforcement officials that one of two bettors had communicated with Njie.
Upon the NCAA’s investigation, the Mississippi Gaming Commission reported that one bettor placed three wagers totaling $15,500 on Rice to cover the first-half spread against Iona on Dec. 1, 2024.
“The NCAA found evidence that a bettor threatened Njie with physical harm after the Rice game and that they planned to fix Iona’s next game against Sacred Heart to make up for the losses,” according to ESPN. “Njie again told the NCAA he didn’t go through with the plot. Iona trailed by 19 at halftime and did not cover the spread, according to findings released Thursday.”
The NCAA said that Njie cooperated with the investigation and consistently maintained that he did not alter his game performance. After transferring from Iona to Dayton in 2025, he was held out of games as the NCAA and the federal government investigated the point-shaving scheme involving dozens of other basketball players.
“The bettors involved in the Njie case, according to the NCAA, were among six men who were described as ‘fixers’ by the Department of Justice in a sweeping indictment released Jan. 15,” added ESPN.
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