Former Iona Basketball Player Admits to Telling Bettors He’d Throw Games

Adam Njie Jr., a former basketball player for Iona University, has admitted to telling bettors he would throw games for their benefit.

An NCAA ruling released on Thursday revealed that Njie told a sports bettor he’d throw the first half of two games during the 2024-25 season, per the New York Post.

According to an NCAA ruling released Thursday, the former Iona guard agreed to participate in the point-shaving schemes ahead of two games in December 2024 to help bettors cash on first-half spreads. Investigators discovered the case after interviewing a source tied to a separate sports wagering probe in July and September 2025. That source told NCAA enforcement officials that one of two bettors had communicated with Njie. Upon the NCAA’s investigation, the Mississippi Gaming Commission reported that one bettor placed three wagers totaling $15,500 on Rice to cover the first-half spread against Iona on Dec. 1, 2024.

The NCAA ultimately ruled that Njie would be ineligible due to his point-shaving scheme.