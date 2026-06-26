Cops: Lions’ Terrion Arnold Ordered Women to Lure Robbery Victim with Fake Booty Call

According to investigators, Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold ordered his two teenage female accomplices, 18 and 19, to lure three robbery victims with offers of “sexual relations.”

The 23-year-old player is accused of organizing a plot to physically assault and rob several people he claims stole $250,000 worth of property from his Florida Airbnb.

Prosecutors say that last February, Arnold conspired with two teen girls — one 18 and the other 19 at the time — to invite the people he was targeting over to a Tampa apartment for a booty call, the New York Post reported.

Once the alleged victims arrived, Arnold’s two accomplices suddenly started beating two of them while a third person aligned with the two victims was waiting in a car in the apartment building’s parking lot.

One of the attackers recorded the beating, which she then shared with Arnold as he traveled to the area from Tallahassee, prosecutors claim.

The third victim then left the car in the parking lot, entered the apartment, and was pistol-whipped by Arnold’s accomplices, police say.

The court documents add that the victims were kicked, punched, and threatened with guns, and were accused of stealing from Arnold’s Airbnb. One victim even said one of the teen girls put a gun to his mouth.

Before leaving them behind, Arnold’s alleged accomplices stole the victims’ wallets, phone, jackets, jewelry, and other items — totaling about $6,200 in goods.

The three victims — one of whom was Arnold’s personal driver — fled the scene and reported the attack to police.

The victims had “visible injuries from being battered, held at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped before their personal property was stolen and they were ordered to leave,” according to a police report.

Arnold turned himself in to the Tampa police this week and is facing four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. He could get up to life in prison if convicted.

The State Attorney’s Office said Arnold orchestrated the kidnapping and robbery only hours after reporting the earlier theft on his property.

“No one has the right to take the law into their own hands,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement. “A dispute over missing property does not justify kidnapping, violence, or retaliation.”

Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management, which represents Arnold, denies the accusations and, in a statement, said, “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations.” White added that Arnold “looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”

Arnold made his first appearance from Falkenburg Road Jail on Thursday and has his next appearance scheduled for Monday.

The Lions released a statement acknowledging the situation, but had no comment on the matter thus far.

Arnold has spent two years with the Lions and has started in 22 of 24 appearances. He was selected no. 24 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

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