Rob Parker Calls Bills’ Cowards for Omitting OJ Simpson from Ring of Honor at New Stadium

One would think that being held liable for the wrongful deaths of two people would be enough to get someone excluded from an NFL team’s Ring of Honor, and it is.

But Rob Parker has an issue with its timing.

As the Bills get set to begin a new chapter with their multi-billion-dollar facility at Highmark Stadium, they are leaving something of their past at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park behind, like any mention of O.J. Simpson.

While Simpson was Buffalo’s first honoree on their old Wall of Fame, he will have no place on their new one at Highmark Stadium.

Fox Sports Radio host Rob Parker takes great umbrage with this decision. In his view, the Bills should have done this while he was alive.

“If you ever wanted to know why the Buffalo Bills are losers, have never been able to win a championship, and have all kinds of other things going on, this is a prime example. This is the worst of the worst, the most cowardish move I’ve ever seen,” Parker said. “They didn’t do this when O.J. Simpson was alive, and I don’t care what you talk about all the other stuff, because I’m not sitting here trying to make it like O.J. was the perfect person or did everything right.”

“But if you’re the Buffalo Bills, I have a question for you. O.J. Simpson is still in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, O.J. Simpson is still in the College Football Hall of Fame. And he was still honored at your old stadium. Why would you do this now that he’s deceased and that he’s gone? It’s a coward move. You should have done it when he was still alive if you had any cause to do it and say, ‘no, O.J. we don’t care what the jury said, we don’t care about anything, we don’t care about the legal system and how it works in this country and we’ve determined that you’re guilty and we want nothing to do with you.’”

“How the hell can the Buffalo Bills have any kind of honor or ring or salute any players in that freakin’ organization and not include O.J. Simpson? He was the Buffalo Bills. Disgraceful,” Parker said.

Parker’s point isn’t without merit.

What were the Bills waiting on? The terrible things that Simpson did were well known before his death and before the Bills decided to switch stadiums.